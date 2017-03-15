(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Europe Operation Religious Support Leadership Training [Image 7 of 8]

    U.S. Army Europe Operation Religious Support Leadership Training

    GARMISCH, GERMANY

    03.15.2017

    Photo by Spc. Emily Houdershieldt 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Army Chaplain (Col.) Jonathon McGraw, Director of Strategic Initiatives of the Chief of Chaplains, briefs fellow chaplains and chaplain assistants, assigned to units from all across Europe, at the Operational Religious Support Leadership Training (ORSLT), at the Edelweiss Lodge and Resort in Garmisch, Germany, March 15, 2017. U.S. Army Europe’s ORSLT is an annual training for U.S. Army chaplains and chaplain assistants, from all over Europe, to work together to provide more religious support to the different units located all over Europe. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Emily Houdershieldt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2017
    Date Posted: 03.16.2017 10:08
    Photo ID: 3233282
    VIRIN: 170315-A-UK263-071
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 18.74 MB
    Location: GARMISCH, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Europe Operation Religious Support Leadership Training [Image 1 of 8], by SPC Emily Houdershieldt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

