U.S. Army Chaplain (Col.) B. Gregory Edison (right), U.S. Army Europe command chaplain, prepares to present certificate of appreciation to chaplains and chaplain assistants, assigned to the 7th Army Training Command and Joint Multinational Readiness Center, for their participation in the Operational Religious Support Leadership Training (ORSLT), at the Edelweiss Lodge and Resort in Garmisch, Germany, March 14, 2017. U.S. Army Europe’s ORSLT is an annual training for U.S. Army chaplains and chaplain assistants, from all over Europe, to work together to provide more religious support to the different units located all over Europe. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Emily Houdershieldt)

This work, U.S. Army Europe Operation Religious Support Leadership Training, by SPC Emily Houdershieldt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.