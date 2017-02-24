Gateway momentum impresses Defense Health Agency director

Vice Adm. Raquel Bono describes how the Gateway Performance System could be used across the Military Health System at the 59th Medical Wing Gateway Academy in Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, Feb. 24. Bono is the Defense Health Agency director. The DHA supports the delivery of integrated, affordable, and high quality health services to Military Health System beneficiaries and is responsible for driving greater integration of clinical and business processes across the MHS. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Kevin Iinuma)

