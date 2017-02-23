(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AED training kicks in as Airman saves friend’s life

    AED training kicks in as Airman saves friend's life

    JBSA-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Iinuma 

    59th Medical Wing

    Senior Master Sgt. Brandy Sharp poses for a photo in front of the Rambler Fitness Center on Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, with Master Sgt. Ernest Winston and the exact automated external defibrillator she used to save his life. Sharp is the 359th Medical Support Squadron superintendent; Winston is a 359th Medical Group medical technician. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Kevin Iinuma)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AED training kicks in as Airman saves friend’s life, by SSgt Kevin Iinuma, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

