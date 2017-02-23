Senior Master Sgt. Brandy Sharp poses for a photo in front of the Rambler Fitness Center on Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, with Master Sgt. Ernest Winston and the exact automated external defibrillator she used to save his life. Sharp is the 359th Medical Support Squadron superintendent; Winston is a 359th Medical Group medical technician. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Kevin Iinuma)
AED training kicks in as Airman saves friend’s life
