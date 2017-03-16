Sailors from Naval Support Activity Bethesda (NSAB), Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and various commands aboard NSAB take the Navy-wide E-4 advancement exam March 16 in the NSAB Fitness Center. NSA Bethesda provides customer-focused installation management and base operating support to our tenant activities in their pursuit of excellence.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Phillips/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2017 Date Posted: 03.16.2017 09:52 Photo ID: 3233243 VIRIN: 170316-N-AN781-094 Resolution: 4671x2938 Size: 8.53 MB Location: BETHESDA, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Take Navy-wide E-4 Advancement Exam [Image 1 of 3], by PO3 William Phillips, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.