    Sailors Take Navy-wide E-4 Advancement Exam [Image 1 of 3]

    Sailors Take Navy-wide E-4 Advancement Exam

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Phillips 

    Naval Support Activity Bethesda

    Sailors from Naval Support Activity Bethesda (NSAB), Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and various commands aboard NSAB take the Navy-wide E-4 advancement exam March 16 in the NSAB Fitness Center. NSA Bethesda provides customer-focused installation management and base operating support to our tenant activities in their pursuit of excellence.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Phillips/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2017
    Date Posted: 03.16.2017 09:52
    Photo ID: 3233243
    VIRIN: 170316-N-AN781-094
    Resolution: 4671x2938
    Size: 8.53 MB
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Take Navy-wide E-4 Advancement Exam [Image 1 of 3], by PO3 William Phillips, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Sailors Take Navy-wide E-4 Advancement Exam
    Sailors Take Navy-wide E-4 Advancement Exam
    Sailors Take Navy-wide E-4 Advancement Exam

    Advancement Exam
    Naval Support Activity Bethesda
    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

