Sailors from Naval Support Activity Bethesda (NSAB), Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and various commands aboard NSAB take the Navy-wide E-4 advancement exam March 16 in the NSAB Fitness Center. NSA Bethesda provides customer-focused installation management and base operating support to our tenant activities in their pursuit of excellence.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Phillips/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2017 09:52
|Photo ID:
|3233243
|VIRIN:
|170316-N-AN781-094
|Resolution:
|4671x2938
|Size:
|8.53 MB
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sailors Take Navy-wide E-4 Advancement Exam [Image 1 of 3], by PO3 William Phillips, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT