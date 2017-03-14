Latvian soldiers of the 1st Latvian Brigade map out locations for a tactical operations center while conducting a forward recon mission during Exercise Allied Spirit VI at 7th Army Training Command’s Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Mar. 14, 2017. Exercise Allied Spirit VI includes about 2,770 participants from 12 NATO and Partner for Peace nations, and exercises tactical interoperability and tests secure communications within Alliance members and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Randy Wren)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2017 Date Posted: 03.16.2017 07:31 Photo ID: 3232807 VIRIN: 170314-A-AY123-003 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 12.83 MB Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ALLIED SPIRIT VI [Image 1 of 7], by PV2 Randy Wren, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.