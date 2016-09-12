NMCB 1 in Marshall Islands

EBEYE ATOLL, Republic of the Marshall Islands (March 14, 2017) Builder Constructionman Emma McCarthy, from Springville, New York, and Builder 2nd Class Ezra Johnson, from Prineville, Oregon, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, nail a sheet of plywood to a sign on the islet of Ebeye, Republic of the Marshall Islands, March 14, 2017. NMCB 1 is forward deployed to execute construction, humanitarian and foreign assistance, special operations combat service support, and theater security cooperation in support of United States Pacific Command (U.S. Navy photo by Builder Constructionman Shyann Waters)

