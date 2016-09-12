(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NMCB 1 in Marshall Islands

    EBEYE, MARSHALL ISLANDS

    12.09.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brannon Deugan 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1

    EBEYE ATOLL, Republic of the Marshall Islands (March 14, 2017) Builder Constructionman Emma McCarthy, from Springville, New York, and Builder 2nd Class Ezra Johnson, from Prineville, Oregon, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, nail a sheet of plywood to a sign on the islet of Ebeye, Republic of the Marshall Islands, March 14, 2017. NMCB 1 is forward deployed to execute construction, humanitarian and foreign assistance, special operations combat service support, and theater security cooperation in support of United States Pacific Command (U.S. Navy photo by Builder Constructionman Shyann Waters)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2016
    Date Posted: 03.16.2017
    Location: EBEYE, MH 
    Hometown: SPRINGVILLE, NY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 1 in Marshall Islands, by PO1 Brannon Deugan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    SEABEE
    U.S. NAVY
    NAVAL MOBILE CONSTRUCTION BATTALION ONE

