    DIETICIAN PRESENTATION CONDUCTED AT NAVY REGION FIRE DEPARTMENT [Image 2 of 3]

    DIETICIAN PRESENTATION CONDUCTED AT NAVY REGION FIRE DEPARTMENT

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.15.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Mar. 15, 2017) – U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka Combined Food Operations Department Head, Lt.j.g. Naomi M. Harless and USNH Yokosuka Dietitian, Lt.j.g. Mari Moffitt, prepare a sample salad during a nutrition seminar conducted for Japanese staff members of Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire and Emergency Services, Yokosuka, Mar. 15. The seminar was a collaborative effort between the hospital and local Japanese nutritionists to provide training on proper dieting and weight management. USNH Yokosuka is the largest U.S. military treatment facility on mainland Japan caring for approximately 43,000 eligible beneficiaries. (US Navy photo by USNH Yokosuka PAO/Released by USNH Yokosuka PAO)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2017
    Date Posted: 03.16.2017 05:39
    Photo ID: 3232778
    VIRIN: 170315-N-Qk202-165
    Resolution: 2100x1402
    Size: 254.1 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DIETICIAN PRESENTATION CONDUCTED AT NAVY REGION FIRE DEPARTMENT [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    nutrition
    usnh yokosuka
    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka
    naval hospital yokosuka
    dietician presentation conducted at navy region fire department
    cnfj fire and emergency services yokosuka
    harless
    Lt. j.g. Harless
    naomi harless
    Lt.j.g. Moffitt
    Moffitt
    Mari Moffitt
    healthy eating lifestyle

