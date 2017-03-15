dietician presentation conducted at navy region fire department

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Mar. 15, 2017) – U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka Combined Food Operations Department Head, Lt.j.g. Naomi M. Harless and USNH Yokosuka Dietitian, Lt.j.g. Mari Moffitt, prepare a sample salad during a nutrition seminar conducted for Japanese staff members of Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire and Emergency Services, Yokosuka, Mar. 15. The seminar was a collaborative effort between the hospital and local Japanese nutritionists to provide training on proper dieting and weight management. USNH Yokosuka is the largest U.S. military treatment facility on mainland Japan caring for approximately 43,000 eligible beneficiaries. (US Navy photo by USNH Yokosuka PAO/Released by USNH Yokosuka PAO)

