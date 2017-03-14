Sgt. Scott R. Porter, a crew chief assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa looks out of an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft during a flight from Beja Portugal to Moron Air Base, Spain, March 14, 2017. SPMAGTF-CR-AF participated in Real Thaw 17, a Portuguese-led joint forces exercise, to enhance interoperability and cooperative capabilities with NATO allies for real-world operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jessika Braden)
This work, Show ‘Em What We Got: U.S. Marines participate in static display show during Real Thaw 17 [Image 1 of 17], by Sgt Jessika Braden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
