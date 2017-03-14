Show ‘Em What We Got: U.S. Marines participate in static display show during Real Thaw 17

A U.S. Marine assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa speaks with a NATO ally about the U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft during a static display show for exercise Real Thaw 17 at Beja, Portugal, March 14, 2017. SPMAGTF-CR-AF participated in Real Thaw 17, a Portuguese-led joint forces exercise, to enhance interoperability and cooperative capabilities with NATO allies for real-world operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jessika Braden)

