    Show ‘Em What We Got: U.S. Marines participate in static display show during Real Thaw 17 [Image 9 of 17]

    Show ‘Em What We Got: U.S. Marines participate in static display show during Real Thaw 17

    2, PORTUGAL

    03.14.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Jessika Braden 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa

    A Portuguese general officer looks through the scope of an M249 Squad Automatic Weapon during a static display show for exercise Real Thaw 17 at Beja, Portugal, March 14, 2017. SPMAGTF-CR-AF participated in Real Thaw 17, a Portuguese-led joint forces exercise, to enhance interoperability and cooperative capabilities with NATO allies for real-world operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jessika Braden)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2017
    Date Posted: 03.16.2017 05:33
    Photo ID: 3232752
    VIRIN: 170314-M-ND733-1058
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 8.49 MB
    Location: 2, PT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Show ‘Em What We Got: U.S. Marines participate in static display show during Real Thaw 17 [Image 1 of 17], by Sgt Jessika Braden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

