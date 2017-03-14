German NATO allies make their way to a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft during a static display show for exercise Real Thaw 17 at Beja, Portugal, March 14, 2017. SPMAGTF-CR-AF participated in Real Thaw 17, a Portuguese-led joint forces exercise, to enhance interoperability and cooperative capabilities with NATO allies for real-world operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jessika Braden)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2017 05:34
|Photo ID:
|3232742
|VIRIN:
|170314-M-ND733-1050
|Resolution:
|4791x3194
|Size:
|6.86 MB
|Location:
|2, PT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Show ‘Em What We Got: U.S. Marines participate in static display show during Real Thaw 17 [Image 1 of 17], by Sgt Jessika Braden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT