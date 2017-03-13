Air Force mechanics put wheels on the ground

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cedric Castillo, a heavy maintenance shop mechanic with the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Vehicle Management Flight, works on the engine of a vehicle at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, March 13, 2017. When lease and government vehicles break down at Al Udeid, the Airmen of the vehicle management flight are the ones that troubleshoot and repair them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)

