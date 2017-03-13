(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force mechanics put wheels on the ground [Image 2 of 5]

    Air Force mechanics put wheels on the ground

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QATAR

    03.13.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Daniel, the material handling equipment NCO in charge with the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Vehicle Management Flight, repairs a hydraulic cylinder on a 25K loader at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, March 13, 2017. Hydraulic equipment uses hydraulic pressure to raise and lower weights that would otherwise be extremely difficult to use without the use of the 25K loaders, the Airmen at Al Udeid would be unable to load heavy cargo into aircraft such as the C-17 Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force mechanics put wheels on the ground [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Miles Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Qatar
    CENTCOM
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    379th AEW
    AFCENT
    Al Udeid Air Base
    Grand Slam Wing
    AUAB

