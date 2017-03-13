Air Force mechanics put wheels on the ground

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dillon Craig, a heavy maintenance shop mechanic with the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Vehicle Management Flight, works on the intake manifold of a vehicle at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, March 13, 2017. The Airmen of the vehicle management flight ensure that the vehicles on base are well maintained and ready to use, allowing for normal operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)

