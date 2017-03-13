U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dillon Craig, a heavy maintenance shop mechanic with the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Vehicle Management Flight, works on the intake manifold of a vehicle at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, March 13, 2017. The vehicle management flight ensures that the vehicles on base that allow for normal operations are reliable and safe to use. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2017 Date Posted: 03.16.2017 03:29 Photo ID: 3232686 VIRIN: 170313-F-NN480-0101 Resolution: 4196x2997 Size: 2.06 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force mechanics put wheels on the ground [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Miles Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.