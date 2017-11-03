Air Force mechanics put wheels on the ground

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicholas Ramey, a light maintenance shop mechanic with the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Vehicle Management Flight, reattaches the exhaust pipe on a vehicle at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, March 11, 2017. When lease and government vehicles break down at Al Udeid, the Airmen of the vehicle management flight are responsible for troubleshooting and repairing them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miles Wilson)

