    Foal Eagle 2017 [Image 7 of 8]

    Foal Eagle 2017

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    03.15.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Torrey Lee 

    Commander, Task Force 75

    Equipment Operator Constructionman Avery Allen, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5, operates a grader with a Republic of Korea (ROK) construction battalion sailor at the ROK Naval Education and Training Command in Jinhae, ROK, March 15, 2017, as part of exercise Foal Eagle 2017. Foal Eagle is an annual, bilateral training exercise designed to enhance the readiness of U.S. and ROK forces and their ability to work together during a crisis. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Torrey W. Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 23:37
    Photo ID: 3230780
    VIRIN: 170315-N-CJ186-4723
    Resolution: 3000x1949
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Foal Eagle 2017 [Image 1 of 8], by PO1 Torrey Lee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

