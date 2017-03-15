Construction Electrician 3rd Class Zane Horstmeyer, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5, operates an excavator to fill a crater at the Republic of Korea (ROK) Naval Education and Training Command in Jinhae, ROK, March 15, 2017, as part of exercise Foal Eagle 2017. Foal Eagle is an annual, bilateral training exercise designed to enhance the readiness of U.S. and ROK forces and their ability to work together during a crisis. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Torrey W. Lee)

Date Taken: 03.15.2017
This work, Foal Eagle 2017 [Image 1 of 8], by PO1 Torrey Lee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.