    JGSDF observe 1-1 ADA deployment of Patriot Missile Battery System [Image 1 of 5]

    JGSDF observe 1-1 ADA deployment of Patriot Missile Battery System

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.14.2017

    Photo by Nacho Anazawa 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Army Soldier from the 1st Battalion 1st Air Defense Artillery headquarters, secures the cargo and the U.S. Army tractor MTV 5T, March 14, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. U.S. Army Soldiers from 1-1 ADA provided an opportunity for members from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force to gain a better understanding of the U.S. military's role in the rapid deployment of the U.S. Patriot Missile Battery system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 22:59
    Photo ID: 3230749
    VIRIN: 170314-F-QQ371-029
    Resolution: 3856x2728
    Size: 996.47 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JGSDF observe 1-1 ADA deployment of Patriot Missile Battery System [Image 1 of 5], by Nacho Anazawa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Japan
    Kadena Air Base
    Patriot
    JGSDF
    US Army
    1-1 ADA
    Japan Ground Self-Defence Force
    Naoto Anazawa
    Nacho Anazawa

