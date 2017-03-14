A U.S. Army Soldier from the 1st Battalion 1st Air Defense Artillery headquarters, secures the cargo and the U.S. Army tractor MTV 5T, March 14, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. U.S. Army Soldiers from 1-1 ADA provided an opportunity for members from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force to gain a better understanding of the U.S. military's role in the rapid deployment of the U.S. Patriot Missile Battery system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 22:59 Photo ID: 3230749 VIRIN: 170314-F-QQ371-029 Resolution: 3856x2728 Size: 996.47 KB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JGSDF observe 1-1 ADA deployment of Patriot Missile Battery System [Image 1 of 5], by Nacho Anazawa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.