A U.S. Army Soldier from the 1st Battalion 1st Air Defense Artillery headquarters, secures the combination of the cargo and the U.S. Army tractor MTV 5T during rapid load training, March 14, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Measurements of the Patriot Missile Battery are taken to ensure the safe transport of the air crew and equipment during flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2017 22:59
|Photo ID:
|3230747
|VIRIN:
|170314-F-QQ371-028
|Resolution:
|4224x2736
|Size:
|1012.84 KB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JGSDF observe 1-1 ADA deployment of Patriot Missile Battery System [Image 1 of 5], by Nacho Anazawa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
