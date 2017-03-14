JGSDF observe 1-1 ADA deployment of Patriot Missile Battery System

A U.S. Army Soldier from the 1st Battalion 1st Air Defense Artillery headquarters, secures the combination of the cargo and the U.S. Army tractor MTV 5T during rapid load training, March 14, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Measurements of the Patriot Missile Battery are taken to ensure the safe transport of the air crew and equipment during flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa/Released)

