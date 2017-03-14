(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JGSDF observe 1-1 ADA deployment of Patriot Missile Battery System [Image 3 of 5]

    JGSDF observe 1-1 ADA deployment of Patriot Missile Battery System

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.14.2017

    Photo by Nacho Anazawa 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the 733rd Air Mobility Squadron and U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1st Battalion 1st Air Defense Artillery headquarters, measure the length of a Patriot Missile Battery in preparation for rapid load onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III March 14, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The U.S. Army tractor MTV 5T tractor has the mobility and versatility to perform in even the harshest conditions. Time and again, it proves its extreme durability, performance, and fit into the Army combat support initiative as it transports semi-trailers, armored vehicles, heavy construction equipment, and defense missiles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 22:59
    Photo ID: 3230746
    VIRIN: 170314-F-QQ371-024
    Resolution: 4256x2720
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JGSDF observe 1-1 ADA deployment of Patriot Missile Battery System [Image 1 of 5], by Nacho Anazawa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    JGSDF observe 1-1 ADA deployment of Patriot Missile Battery System
    JGSDF observe 1-1 ADA deployment of Patriot Missile Battery System
    JGSDF observe 1-1 ADA deployment of Patriot Missile Battery System
    JGSDF observe 1-1 ADA deployment of Patriot Missile Battery System
    JGSDF observe 1-1 ADA deployment of Patriot Missile Battery System

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    Kadena Air Base
    Patriot
    JGSDF
    US Army
    1-1 ADA
    Japan Ground Self-Defence Force
    Naoto Anazawa

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT