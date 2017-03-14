JGSDF observe 1-1 ADA deployment of Patriot Missile Battery System

Members from the 733rd Air Mobility Squadron and U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1st Battalion 1st Air Defense Artillery headquarters, measure the length of a Patriot Missile Battery in preparation for rapid load onto a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III March 14, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The U.S. Army tractor MTV 5T tractor has the mobility and versatility to perform in even the harshest conditions. Time and again, it proves its extreme durability, performance, and fit into the Army combat support initiative as it transports semi-trailers, armored vehicles, heavy construction equipment, and defense missiles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa/Released)

