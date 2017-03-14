JGSDF observe 1-1 ADA deployment of Patriot Missile Battery System

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members observe the inspection of a U.S. Army tractor MTV 5T during rapid load training by U.S. Soldiers and Airmen, March 14, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The tour program enabled JGSDF members to observe rapid deployment of the U.S. Patriot Missile Battery system via U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster IIIs and improves coalition partnerships and operational capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa/Released)

