U.S. Army Lt. Col. Scott Dellinger, 1st Battalion 1st Air Defense Artillery headquarters commander, walks with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members between the USA vehicles during their visit, March 14, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. U.S. Soldiers from the 1-1 ADA train alongside units from the Japan Self-Defense force regularly to provide missile defense for Okinawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 22:59 Photo ID: 3230740 VIRIN: 170314-F-QQ371-008 Resolution: 4043x2737 Size: 1.18 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JGSDF observe 1-1 ADA deployment of Patriot Missile Battery System [Image 1 of 5], by Nacho Anazawa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.