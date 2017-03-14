U.S. Army Lt. Col. Scott Dellinger, 1st Battalion 1st Air Defense Artillery headquarters commander, walks with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members between the USA vehicles during their visit, March 14, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. U.S. Soldiers from the 1-1 ADA train alongside units from the Japan Self-Defense force regularly to provide missile defense for Okinawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2017 22:59
|Photo ID:
|3230740
|VIRIN:
|170314-F-QQ371-008
|Resolution:
|4043x2737
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JGSDF observe 1-1 ADA deployment of Patriot Missile Battery System [Image 1 of 5], by Nacho Anazawa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
