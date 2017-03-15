(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marines and Sailors DC training aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 4 of 5]

    Marines and Sailors DC training aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

    SASEBO, JAPAN, JAPAN

    03.15.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170315-N-RU971-025 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 15, 2017) Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Jessica Martinez, back, from Dentin, Texas, passes Aviation Structural Mechanic Airmen Meredith Newton, from Salisbury, N.C., a fire fighting ensemble during damage control training aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cameron McCulloch/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 21:11
    Photo ID: 3230725
    VIRIN: 170315-N-RU971-025
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 689.52 KB
    Location: SASEBO, JAPAN, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines and Sailors DC training aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Japan
    Sasebo
    service
    Pacific
    damage control
    LHD 6
    Sailors
    USN
    "USS Bonhomme Richard
    Marines
    duty
    BHR
    DC central
    DVIDS Email Import
    #WEAREBHR

