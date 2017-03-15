Marines and Sailors DC training aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

170315-N-RU971-013 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 15, 2017) Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Jessica Martinez, front, from Dentin, Texas, passes Aviation Structural Mechanic Airmen Meredith Newton, from Salisbury, N.C., a fire fighting ensemble during damage control training aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cameron McCulloch/Released)

