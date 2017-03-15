Marines and Sailors DC training aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

170315-N-RU971-325 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 15, 2017) Cpl. Jason Gutierrez, from Johnson City, Tenn., helps Lance Cpl. Jacob Rigsby, from Chattanooga, Tenn., don fire-fighting equipment during damage control training in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cameron McCulloch/Released)

