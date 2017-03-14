Utilitiesman Constructionman Andrew Becerra, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5, places a block while rebuilding a damaged quay wall at the Republic of Korea (ROK) Naval Education and Training Command in Jinhae, ROK, March 14, 2017, as part of exercise Foal Eagle 2017. Foal Eagle is an annual, bilateral training exercise designed to enhance the readiness of U.S. and ROK forces and their ability to work together during a crisis. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Torrey W. Lee)

