(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Support to AMO with LtCol. Berry [Image 2 of 4]

    Support to AMO with LtCol. Berry

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2017

    Photo by Cpl. AaronJames Vinculado 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine Corps LtCol. Guy G. Berry, strategy and plans with Headquarters Marine (HQMC) gives a period of instruction about the Aircraft Maintenance Officer Course (AAMOC) at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., on Mar. 14, 2017. AAMOC will empower Aircraft Maintenance Officers with leadership tools, greater technical knowledge, and standardized practices through rigorous academics and hands on training in order to decrease ground related mishaps and increase sortie generation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. AaronJames B. Vinculado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 19:03
    Photo ID: 3230287
    VIRIN: 170314-M-FS068-0127
    Resolution: 6144x4096
    Size: 5.71 MB
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Support to AMO with LtCol. Berry [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl AaronJames Vinculado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Support to AMO with LtCol. Berry
    Support to AMO with LtCol. Berry
    Support to AMO with LtCol. Berry
    Support to AMO with LtCol. Berry

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Marine Aviation
    MAWTS-1
    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One
    USTECOM
    AAMOC
    Advanced Aircraft Maintenance Officer Course

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT