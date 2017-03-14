Support to AMO with LtCol. Berry

U.S. Marine Corps LtCol. Guy G. Berry, strategy and plans with Headquarters Marine (HQMC) gives a period of instruction about the Aircraft Maintenance Officer Course (AAMOC) at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., on Mar. 14, 2017. AAMOC will empower Aircraft Maintenance Officers with leadership tools, greater technical knowledge, and standardized practices through rigorous academics and hands on training in order to decrease ground related mishaps and increase sortie generation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo taken by Cpl. AaronJames B. Vinculado)

