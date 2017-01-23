Tech. Sgt. Matthew Lampman, 50th Operations Support Squadron, non-commissioned officer in charge of resource management, performs a box jump in the aerobic room at the Fitness Center at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. The center recently rolled out a new and improved palette of aerobics-based fitness classes designed to help people stay fit, year-round. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Wes Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 17:28 Photo ID: 3230266 VIRIN: 170123-F-DE377-003 Resolution: 1720x2400 Size: 2.22 MB Location: SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Center overhauls fitness classes [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt John Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.