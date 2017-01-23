(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Wright 

    50th Space Wing

    Senior Airman Eric Skrla, 50th Operations Support Squadron Weapons System staff instructor, performs a stretch in the aerobic room in the Fitness Center at Shriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. The center recently rolled out a new and improved palette of aerobics-based fitness classes designed to help people stay fit, year-round. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Wes Wright)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 17:28
    Photo ID: 3230264
    VIRIN: 170123-F-DE377-002
    Resolution: 2569x1761
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Center overhauls fitness classes [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt John Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

