Center overhauls fitness classes

Seth Cannello, 50th Force Support Squadron Sports and Fitness manager, demonstrates how to use the Fitness Center’s Fitness on Demand kiosk at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. The kiosk features more than 100 popular, name brand exercise activities. Patrons simply use a touch screen to select the workout they desire and a projection screen lowers. A video recorded fitness instructor then leads the selected class. Classes range from the popular P90X to Insanity and are updated once a quarter. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Wes Wright)

