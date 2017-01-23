(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Center overhauls fitness classes [Image 3 of 3]

    Center overhauls fitness classes

    SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Wright 

    50th Space Wing

    Seth Cannello, 50th Force Support Squadron Sports and Fitness manager, demonstrates how to use the Fitness Center’s Fitness on Demand kiosk at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. The kiosk features more than 100 popular, name brand exercise activities. Patrons simply use a touch screen to select the workout they desire and a projection screen lowers. A video recorded fitness instructor then leads the selected class. Classes range from the popular P90X to Insanity and are updated once a quarter. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Wes Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 17:28
    Photo ID: 3230262
    VIRIN: 170123-F-DE377-001
    Resolution: 2356x1827
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Center overhauls fitness classes [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt John Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    resolutions
    fitness
    gym
    Schriever

