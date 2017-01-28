1 SOPS celebrates 25th Anniversary

SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES 01.28.2017 Courtesy Photo 50th Space Wing

Retired Col. Jack Anthony, 1st Space Operations Squadron commander from July 1996 – July 1998, laughs with Maj. Gen. Burke E. Wilson, Deputy Principal Cyber Advisor to the Secretary of Defense and Senior Military Advisor for Cyber, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Office of the Secretary of Defense, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. during the squadron’s 25th anniversary celebration at The Mining Exchange, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Wilson was the 1 SOPS commander from July 2002 – July 2003. The former commanders recalled their prior service together as “Captain Wilson” and “Major Anthony.” (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Brandon Files)