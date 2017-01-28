(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1 SOPS celebrates 25th Anniversary [Image 1 of 3]

    1 SOPS celebrates 25th Anniversary

    SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    50th Space Wing

    Retired Col. Jack Anthony, 1st Space Operations Squadron commander from July 1996 – July 1998, laughs with Maj. Gen. Burke E. Wilson, Deputy Principal Cyber Advisor to the Secretary of Defense and Senior Military Advisor for Cyber, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Office of the Secretary of Defense, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. during the squadron’s 25th anniversary celebration at The Mining Exchange, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Wilson was the 1 SOPS commander from July 2002 – July 2003. The former commanders recalled their prior service together as “Captain Wilson” and “Major Anthony.” (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Brandon Files)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 17:18
    Photo ID: 3230259
    VIRIN: 170127-F-DE377-003
    Resolution: 1638x1228
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1 SOPS celebrates 25th Anniversary [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    1 SOPS celebrates 25th Anniversary

    Space
    Schriever
    1SOPS

