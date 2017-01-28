1 SOPS celebrates 25th Anniversary

Maj. Gen. Burke E. Wilson, Deputy Principal Cyber Advisor to the Secretary of Defense and Senior Military Advisor for Cyber, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Office of the Secretary of Defense, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C, shows audience members his commander coin from his time as the 1st Space Operations Squadron commander during the squadron’s 25th anniversary celebration at The Mining Exchange, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Wilson, the 1 SOPS commander from July 2002 – July 2003, was the guest speaker at the event. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Brandon Files)

