    1 SOPS celebrates 25th Anniversary [Image 2 of 3]

    1 SOPS celebrates 25th Anniversary

    SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Wright 

    50th Space Wing

    Maj. Gen. Burke E. Wilson, Deputy Principal Cyber Advisor to the Secretary of Defense and Senior Military Advisor for Cyber, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Office of the Secretary of Defense, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C, shows audience members his commander coin from his time as the 1st Space Operations Squadron commander during the squadron’s 25th anniversary celebration at The Mining Exchange, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Wilson, the 1 SOPS commander from July 2002 – July 2003, was the guest speaker at the event. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Brandon Files)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 17:18
    Photo ID: 3230257
    VIRIN: 170127-F-DE377-002
    Resolution: 1784x1148
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1 SOPS celebrates 25th Anniversary [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt John Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    1 SOPS celebrates 25th Anniversary

    space
    Schriever
    1SOPS

