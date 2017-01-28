(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1 SOPS celebrates 25th Anniversary [Image 3 of 3]

    1 SOPS celebrates 25th Anniversary

    SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    50th Space Wing

    (From left) Retired Col. Jack Anthony, Mike Chesonis, Maj. Gen. Burke E. Wilson, Retired Lt. Col. Erik Eliasen and Col. Toby Doran, all former 1st Space Operations Squadron commanders, pose for a photo with the current commander, Lt. Col. Casey Beard (right), during the 1 SOPS 25th anniversary celebration at The Mining Exchange, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Brandon Files)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 17:18
    Photo ID: 3230256
    VIRIN: 170127-F-DE377-001
    Resolution: 2496x1408
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    space
    Schriever
    1SOPS

