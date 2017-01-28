(From left) Retired Col. Jack Anthony, Mike Chesonis, Maj. Gen. Burke E. Wilson, Retired Lt. Col. Erik Eliasen and Col. Toby Doran, all former 1st Space Operations Squadron commanders, pose for a photo with the current commander, Lt. Col. Casey Beard (right), during the 1 SOPS 25th anniversary celebration at The Mining Exchange, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Brandon Files)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2017 17:18
|Photo ID:
|3230256
|VIRIN:
|170127-F-DE377-001
|Resolution:
|2496x1408
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1 SOPS celebrates 25th Anniversary [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
1 SOPS celebrates 25th Anniversary
LEAVE A COMMENT