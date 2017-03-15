(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    RHC-P kicks off annual Army Emergency Relief campaign

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2017

    Regional Health Command - Pacific

    The annual Army Emergency Relief (AER) campaign kicked off in March. Regional Health Command-Pacific is an active participant in the AER campaign which runs from March 1 through May 15, this year. The theme for this year’s campaign is "Army Emergency Relief, A Legacy of Caring - 75 Years of Soldiers Helping Soldiers".

    Date Taken: 03.15.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 17:12
    Photo ID: 3230226
    VIRIN: 170315-O-ZZ999-001
    Resolution: 3300x4200
    Size: 977.04 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    This work, RHC-P kicks off annual Army Emergency Relief campaign, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Watson
    Army
    AER
    Emergency Relief
    financial assistance
    RHC-P
    Regional Health Command-Pacific

