The annual Army Emergency Relief (AER) campaign kicked off in March. Regional Health Command-Pacific is an active participant in the AER campaign which runs from March 1 through May 15, this year. The theme for this year’s campaign is "Army Emergency Relief, A Legacy of Caring - 75 Years of Soldiers Helping Soldiers".

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 17:12 Photo ID: 3230226 VIRIN: 170315-O-ZZ999-001 Resolution: 3300x4200 Size: 977.04 KB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RHC-P kicks off annual Army Emergency Relief campaign, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.