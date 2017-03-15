The annual Army Emergency Relief (AER) campaign kicked off in March. Regional Health Command-Pacific is an active participant in the AER campaign which runs from March 1 through May 15, this year. The theme for this year’s campaign is "Army Emergency Relief, A Legacy of Caring - 75 Years of Soldiers Helping Soldiers".
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2017 17:12
|Photo ID:
|3230226
|VIRIN:
|170315-O-ZZ999-001
|Resolution:
|3300x4200
|Size:
|977.04 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, RHC-P kicks off annual Army Emergency Relief campaign, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
RHC-P kicks off annual Army Emergency Relief campaign
LEAVE A COMMENT