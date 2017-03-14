Vitiello swrn-in as U.S. Border Patrol Chief

Ronald D. Vitiello became the Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol on February 1, 2017. The official swearing in ceremony and the oath of office took place on March 14, 2017. As Chief of the USBP, he is responsible for the daily operations of the U.S. Border Patrol and reports to the Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), assisting in planning and directing nationwide enforcement and administrative operations.CBP Photographer: Donna Burton

Date Taken: 03.14.2017
Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US