(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Vitiello swrn-in as U.S. Border Patrol Chief [Image 4 of 4]

    Vitiello swrn-in as U.S. Border Patrol Chief

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2017

    Photo by Donna Burton 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division

    Ronald D. Vitiello became the Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol on February 1, 2017. The official swearing in ceremony and the oath of office took place on March 14, 2017. As Chief of the USBP, he is responsible for the daily operations of the U.S. Border Patrol and reports to the Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), assisting in planning and directing nationwide enforcement and administrative operations.CBP Photographer: Donna Burton

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 15:54
    Photo ID: 3229850
    VIRIN: 170314-H-DB011-001
    Resolution: 7820x5213
    Size: 26.82 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vitiello swrn-in as U.S. Border Patrol Chief [Image 1 of 4], by Donna Burton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Vitiello swrn-in as U.S. Border Patrol Chief
    Vitiello swrn-in as U.S. Border Patrol Chief
    Vitiello swrn-in as U.S. Border Patrol Chief
    Vitiello swrn-in as U.S. Border Patrol Chief

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Protection
    Customs
    Office
    Border
    Oath
    DHS
    Patrol
    CBP
    In
    Swearing
    Ronald Vitiello

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT