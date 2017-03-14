Chief Master Sgt. Shane Wagner, 4th Fighter Wing command chief, and Col. Christopher Sage, 4th FW commander, sign their donation forms for the 2017 Air Force Assistant Fund. The AFAF is an Air Force-wide campaign that generates donations for four different charities: Air Force Villages, Air Force Enlisted Villages, The General and Mrs. Curtis E. Lemay Foundation and the Air Force Aid Society. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kenneth Boyton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 15:39 Photo ID: 3229846 VIRIN: 170314-F-HV022-0008 Resolution: 1519x972 Size: 278.77 KB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2017 Air Force Assistance Fund campaign kicks off, by A1C Kenneth Boyton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.