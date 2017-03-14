(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 Air Force Assistance Fund campaign kicks off

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kenneth Boyton 

    4th Fighter Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Shane Wagner, 4th Fighter Wing command chief, and Col. Christopher Sage, 4th FW commander, sign their donation forms for the 2017 Air Force Assistant Fund. The AFAF is an Air Force-wide campaign that generates donations for four different charities: Air Force Villages, Air Force Enlisted Villages, The General and Mrs. Curtis E. Lemay Foundation and the Air Force Aid Society. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kenneth Boyton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 15:39
    Photo ID: 3229846
    VIRIN: 170314-F-HV022-0008
    Resolution: 1519x972
    Size: 278.77 KB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Air Force Assistance Fund campaign kicks off, by A1C Kenneth Boyton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    wagner
    sign
    afaf
    sage
    2017

