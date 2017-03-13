(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection air crew resues Pima Canyon hiker

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection air crew resues Pima Canyon hiker

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division

    A hiker who fell into medical distress in Pima Canyon near Tucson was rescued via an Air and Marine Operations helicopter crew on March 13, 2017. After receiving the call for assistance, AMO agents responded in a UH-60 Back Hawk helicopter equipped with a HOIST device capable of lowering and lifting equipment and personnel from the helicopter. The subject was secured in a medical litter and lifted to the helicopter, where he received medical attention from EMT trained AMO crew members.
    Photo provided by: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 15:54
    Photo ID: 3229843
    VIRIN: 170313-H-AM011-001
    Resolution: 3960x2376
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Customs and Border Protection air crew resues Pima Canyon hiker, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Injured hiker

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT