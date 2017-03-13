U.S. Customs and Border Protection air crew resues Pima Canyon hiker

A hiker who fell into medical distress in Pima Canyon near Tucson was rescued via an Air and Marine Operations helicopter crew on March 13, 2017. After receiving the call for assistance, AMO agents responded in a UH-60 Back Hawk helicopter equipped with a HOIST device capable of lowering and lifting equipment and personnel from the helicopter. The subject was secured in a medical litter and lifted to the helicopter, where he received medical attention from EMT trained AMO crew members.

Photo provided by: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

