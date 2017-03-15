(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Visit of Afghan general officers [Image 1 of 3]

    Visit of Afghan general officers

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Greenhill 

    National Guard Bureau

    Air Force Gen. Joseph Lengyel, chief, National Guard Bureau, welcomes visiting Afghan general officers, Minuteman Hall, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., March 15, 2017. This image has been digitally altered to remove sensitive information. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Greenhill)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 15:17
    Photo ID: 3229838
    VIRIN: 170315-Z-DZ751-023
    Resolution: 3000x2002
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Visit of Afghan general officers [Image 1 of 3], by SFC Jim Greenhill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT