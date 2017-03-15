(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Say Cheese [Image 1 of 8]

    Say Cheese

    EAST POINT, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent Powell 

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    Maj. Malisa A. Hamper (rear center), deputy public affairs officer, 335th Signal Command (Theater) and Master Sgt. Anthony J. Florence (rear right), public affairs noncommissioned officer, currently assigned to the 335th SC (T) take a moment to pose with elementary students at Briar Vista Elementary School during a career day in Atlanta, Georgia March 15. The event allowed Soldiers an opportunity to engage the local community in a fun and educational way, while allowing the students to interact and ask questions about Soldiers and the Army. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 15:46
    Photo ID: 3229831
    VIRIN: 170315-A-BQ341-149
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: EAST POINT, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Say Cheese [Image 1 of 8], by SFC Brent Powell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

