Say Cheese

Maj. Malisa A. Hamper (rear center), deputy public affairs officer, 335th Signal Command (Theater) and Master Sgt. Anthony J. Florence (rear right), public affairs noncommissioned officer, currently assigned to the 335th SC (T) take a moment to pose with elementary students at Briar Vista Elementary School during a career day in Atlanta, Georgia March 15. The event allowed Soldiers an opportunity to engage the local community in a fun and educational way, while allowing the students to interact and ask questions about Soldiers and the Army. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

