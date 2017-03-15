(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Talking about the Army [Image 3 of 8]

    Talking about the Army

    EAST POINT, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent Powell 

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    Master Sgt. Anthony J. Florence, public affairs noncommissioned officer, currently assigned to the 335th Signal Command (Theater) discuss Army life with an elementary student at the Briar Vista Elementary School career day in Atlanta, Georgia, March 15. The event allowed Soldiers an opportunity to engage the local community in a fun and educational way, while allowing the students to interact and ask questions about Soldiers and the Army. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 15:46
    Photo ID: 3229826
    VIRIN: 170315-A-BQ341-816
    Resolution: 3440x3330
    Size: 1012.73 KB
    Location: EAST POINT, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talking about the Army [Image 1 of 8], by SFC Brent Powell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Say Cheese
    Hand Salute
    Talking about the Army
    Answering Questions
    Career Day
    Present Arms
    Talking about the Army Reserve
    Career Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    elementary
    signal
    army reserve
    #USarmyreserve
    briar vista

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT