Answering Questions

Maj. Malisa A. Hamper, deputy public affairs officer, 335th Signal Command (Theater) picks students to ask questions about the Army at the Briar Vista Elementary School career day in Atlanta, Georgia March 15. The event allowed the Soldiers an opportunity to engage the local community in a fun and educational way, while allowing the students to interact and ask questions about Soldiers and the Army. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

