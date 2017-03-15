Maj. Malisa A. Hamper, deputy public affairs officer, 335th Signal Command (Theater) answers questions from elementary students at Briar Vista Elementary School during a career day at the school in Atlanta, Georgia March 15 . The event allowed the Soldiers an opportunity to engage the local community in a fun and educational way, while allowing the students to interact and ask questions about Soldiers and the Army. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 15:46 Photo ID: 3229821 VIRIN: 170315-A-BQ341-262 Resolution: 4898x3522 Size: 1.49 MB Location: EAST POINT, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Career Day [Image 1 of 8], by SFC Brent Powell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.