Maj. Malisa A. Hamper, deputy public affairs officer, 335th Signal Command (Theater) answers questions from elementary students at Briar Vista Elementary School during a career day at the school in Atlanta, Georgia March 15 . The event allowed the Soldiers an opportunity to engage the local community in a fun and educational way, while allowing the students to interact and ask questions about Soldiers and the Army. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2017 15:46
|Photo ID:
|3229821
|VIRIN:
|170315-A-BQ341-262
|Resolution:
|4898x3522
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|EAST POINT, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Career Day [Image 1 of 8], by SFC Brent Powell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
