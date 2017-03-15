Maj. Malisa A. Hamper (left), deputy public affairs officer, 335th Signal Command (Theater) and Master Sgt. Anthony J. Florence, public affairs noncommissioned officer, currently assigned to the 335th SC (T) show elementary students at Briar Vista Elementary School how to render a hand salute during a career day in Atlanta, Georgia March 15. The event allowed the Soldiers an opportunity to engage the local community in a fun and educational way, while allowing the students to interact and ask questions about Soldiers and the Army. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 15:46 Photo ID: 3229818 VIRIN: 170315-A-BQ341-071 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.75 MB Location: EAST POINT, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Present Arms [Image 1 of 8], by SFC Brent Powell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.