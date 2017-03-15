Talking about the Army Reserve

Master Sgt. Anthony J. Florence, public affairs noncommissioned officer, currently assigned to the 335th Signal Command (Theater) discuss the Army with elementary students at Briar Vista Elementary School in Atlanta, Georgia March 15. The event allowed Soldiers an opportunity to engage the local community in a fun and educational way, while allowing the students to interact and ask questions about Soldiers and the Army. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

