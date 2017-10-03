Members of the Air Force Sergeant’s Association prepare for their March 10 mentorship event at the United Services Organization by cooking bacon-wrapped hotdogs. The event was designed to create an environment where Airmen could speak honestly and have tough questions answered. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kyle Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 14:31 Photo ID: 3229772 VIRIN: 170310-F-LQ965-0006 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 4.41 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFSA mentors Airmen, develops relationships [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.