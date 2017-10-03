Members of the Air Force Sergeant’s Association prepare for their March 10 mentorship event at the United Services Organization by cooking bacon-wrapped hotdogs. The event was designed to create an environment where Airmen could speak honestly and have tough questions answered. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kyle Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2017 14:31
|Photo ID:
|3229772
|VIRIN:
|170310-F-LQ965-0006
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|4.41 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFSA mentors Airmen, develops relationships [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
