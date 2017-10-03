Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Garrison, 354th Operations Group, Detachment 1 personal security manager watches his daughter Kaelyn as she pulls a block out of a Jenga tower in the United Service Organization on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 10. Garrison and his family helped plan and execute a mentorship event at the USO where noncommissioned officers reached out to Airmen in an environment free of rank and time constraints. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kyle Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 14:30 Photo ID: 3229769 VIRIN: 170310-F-LQ965-0005 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 4.19 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFSA mentors Airmen, develops relationships [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.