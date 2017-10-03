Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Garrison, 354th Operations Group, Detachment 1 personal security manager watches his daughter Kaelyn as she pulls a block out of a Jenga tower in the United Service Organization on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 10. Garrison and his family helped plan and execute a mentorship event at the USO where noncommissioned officers reached out to Airmen in an environment free of rank and time constraints. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kyle Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2017 14:30
|Photo ID:
|3229769
|VIRIN:
|170310-F-LQ965-0005
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|4.19 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFSA mentors Airmen, develops relationships [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
