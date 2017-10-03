(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFSA mentors Airmen, develops relationships [Image 2 of 5]

    AFSA mentors Airmen, develops relationships

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kyle Johnson 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs

    Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Garrison, 354th Operations Group, Detachment 1 personal security manager watches his daughter Kaelyn as she pulls a block out of a Jenga tower in the United Service Organization on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 10. Garrison and his family helped plan and execute a mentorship event at the USO where noncommissioned officers reached out to Airmen in an environment free of rank and time constraints. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kyle Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 14:30
    Photo ID: 3229769
    VIRIN: 170310-F-LQ965-0005
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 4.19 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSA mentors Airmen, develops relationships [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    AFSA mentors Airmen, develops relationships
    AFSA mentors Airmen, develops relationships
    AFSA mentors Airmen, develops relationships
    AFSA mentors Airmen, develops relationships
    AFSA mentors Airmen, develops relationships

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    NCOS

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT